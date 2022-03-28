//Wiregrass to receive grants for teacher endorsement programs

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been name as one of the awardees of grants covering costs for more than 14,000 Georgia teachers enrolled in approved Teacher and Teacher Leader Endorsement programs.

March 28, 2022 – The Georgia Department of Education is providing $11.8 million to cover costs for more than 14,000 Georgia teachers enrolled in approved Teacher and Teacher Leader Endorsement programs, along with GaTAPP programs, in specific high-need areas.

At its March meeting, the State Board of Education approved State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ recommendation to award $6.8 million in Expanding Opportunities for Teachers Grants to 19 school districts, Regional Educational Service Agencies (RESAs) and higher education institutions. The grants may be used by the awardees to cover tuition, fees, and exam costs for Georgia public school teachers currently enrolled in approved Teacher and Teacher Leader Endorsement programs.

The board also approved Superintendent Woods’ recommendation of $5 million in grant funding awarded to 15 school districts, RESAs, and higher education institutions to support the Georgia Teacher Academies for Preparation and Pedagogy (GaTAPP). These funds may be used to cover tuition, books, and exam fees for candidates entering the teaching profession through an alternative route to certification.

“It’s our goal to elevate the teaching profession, strengthen the teacher pipeline, and ensure every Georgia student has access to excellent teachers,” Superintendent Woods said. “These grants will support our teachers growing as professionals, from beginning teachers to teacher leaders – and their continued growth supports our students’ ability to learn.”

The grants are expected to benefit more than 14,600 teachers statewide. Each grantee will manage its grant program individually and will communicate opportunities for eligible teachers to receive funding. Teachers or potential teachers who are interested in offerings available in their area should contact the awardee nearest them.

The grants are made possible through federal stimulus funds under the American Rescue Plan (ARP – ESSER).

The list of grant awardees follows.

* Augusta University

* Central Savannah RESA

* Coastal Plains RESA

* Chattahoochee-Flint RESA

* DeKalb County School District

* Georgia State University

* Griffin RESA

* Mercer University

* Metro RESA

* Middle Georgia RESA

* North Georgia RESA

* Northeast Georgia RESA

* Northwest Georgia RESA

* Oconee RESA

* Okefenokee RESA

* Pioneer RESA

* Savannah-Chatham County Public School System

* Southwest Georgia RESA

* Thomas University

* University of Georgia

* West Georgia RESA

* Wiregrass Technical College