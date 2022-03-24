//VCS students advance to reading bowl state finals

Share with friends

Valdosta City School students representing the southern region advanced to state finals during the Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl.

The Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl (HRRB) teams for Valdosta High School and Sallas Mahone Elementary represented the southern region in the Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl Competition State Finals in March.

The Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl (HRRB) was founded by Helen Ruffin, a library media specialist from DeKalb County, Georgia. The reading bowl consists of students from different schools testing their knowledge of selected books in a statewide competition. To participate in the Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl competition, elementary, and middle school students must read the current year’s Georgia Children’s Book Award Nominees. While, high school students must read the current year’s Georgia Peach Book Award for Teen Readers Nominees.

“We were thrilled to participate in the HRRB state finals for the first time! It was amazing that our students were able to demonstrate their love for reading in a competition format,” expressed Ebonye Bennett, VHS media specialist.

Last month, Valdosta High and Sallas Mahone competed in the regional Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl competition virtually. With approximately 24 teams participating in the bowl, both teams secured first place victories for both of their team divisions and advanced to the state finals.

Sallas Mahone’s media specialist, Michelle Beaufort asserted, “Our students were excited about competing for the state title again and were thrilled to represent Valdosta City Schools.”

Following the state competition, we proudly announce that out of 600 teams competing in the state finals, the Sallas Mahone Elementary School HRRB team earned 2nd place in the state of Georgia.

Valdosta High School HRRB Team:

Hannah Childress, Nyla Cook, Briana Johnson, Kourtney Johnson, Madison Lindon, Rhaniah Payne, Oluwatoni Salami (Ebonye Bennett, Media Specialist/HRRB Coach)

Sallas Mahone Elementary HRRB Team:

Haley Winterstein, Mason Davis, Carson Raabe, Jackson Weathers, Tamia Arnold, Mya Folsom, Makenzie Thomas, Malachi Boykin, Judson Shaw, Prince Carter (Michelle R. Beaufort, Media Specialist/HRRB Coach)