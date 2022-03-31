//Splash Island Waterpark Opens Saturday

Share with friends

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. will open Splash Island Waterpark for the 2022 Season on Saturday, featuring new entertainment and special summertime events.

“This season, Splash Island Waterpark will be open late during our Sweet Summer Night events every Friday in June and July,” said Adam Floyd, marketing and sales manager. “And every weekend will feature The Island DJ spinning dance music and hosting hula hoop, limbo and fun in the sun.”

Splash Island Waterpark opens for Wild Adventures’ 2022 Season on Saturday, April 2 at 11 a.m.

“Splash Island Waterpark features towering slides, a relaxing wave pool, the winding turns of Paradise River, Ohana Bay Toddler Waterpark and more,” said Floyd. “And with temperatures rising, it’s the absolute best way to beat the heat.”

Admission to Splash Island Waterpark is included with daily admission to Wild Adventures or a Season Pass.

Wild Adventures is also continuing to hire for the Season. Positions are available in food and beverage, attractions, aquatics, merchandise and more.

“We’ve increased our base pay rate and offer incredible benefits, including 100 percent free college tuition for all team members starting on the first day of employment and free transportation to and from work for residents of Lowndes and Brooks counties,” said Floyd.

Wild Adventures will host a Job Fair on Monday, April 4 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Interested applicants can apply online before attending at WildAdventures.com/Jobs. Applicants must be at least 16-years-old to apply.

“We have positions that are perfect for teenagers looking for their first jobs and for adults who can bring their experience to supervisory roles,” said Floyd. “We are a great place to work with great people, and we look forward to welcoming new members to our team.”

For more information about Splash Island Waterpark, Season Passes or employment at Wild Adventures, please visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.