//Coffee County teacher charged with child molestation

25-year-old Nathan Garett, a teacher in Coffee County, is arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual activity with students at George Washington Carver.

Douglas, GA (March 1, 2022) – The GBI has arrested and charged Nathan Garrett, age 25, with two counts of Child Molestation and two counts of Sexual Battery. Garrett is a teacher at George Washington Carver Freshman Campus in Coffee County and was arrested in Statesboro, Georgia today. After his arrest, GBI agents executed a search warrant at Garrett’s home in Coffee County with the assistance of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Garrett will be held at the Coffee County Jail.

On February 23, 2022, the GBI received a request from the Coffee County School System Police Department to conduct a child molestation investigation. Preliminary information indicates that Nathan Garrett engaged in sexual activity with students at George Washington Carver.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 4 (Douglas) Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Coffee County School System Police Department at (912) 384-2086. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.