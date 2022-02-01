//VMS student wins Valdosta City Schools district spelling bee

Share with friends











A VMS student wins the annual Valdosta City Schools district spelling bee at the Performing Arts Center.

Valdosta City Schools hosted their annual district spelling bee on Friday, January 28 at the Performing Arts Center.

The top three spellers from J.L. Lomax, Pinevale, Sallas Mahone, S.L. Mason, W.G. Nunn, J.L. Newbern Middle, Valdosta Middle, Valdosta Early College Academy and Horne Learning Center competed for the title of District Spelling Bee Winner!

VCS Spelling Bee winner Delancey Hsu, VMS VCS Spelling Bee 2nd Place winner Fletcher Hall, VECA VCS Spelling Bee 3rd Place winner Kaleb Johnson, VECA VCS 2022 Spelling Bee Champion Participants VCS 2022 Spelling Bee Champion Winner and Finalist w/ Superintendent Todd Cason

The students participated in one practice round and several competitive rounds before crowning Delancey Hsu of VMS as the 2022 Spelling Bee Champion. Placing second and third respectively were Fletcher Hall and Kaleb Johnson of Valdosta Early College Academy.

Hsu will compete in the Region 9 Spelling Bee on Saturday, February 26.

The following students participated in the Bee:

J.L. Lomax Elementary School – Rubi Dawson, Au’bri Jordan, Anthony Wright

Pinevale Elementary School – Janaria Campbell, Mariya Ellis, Zane Lane

Sallas Mahone Elementary School – Darian Davis, Kingston Godfrey, Mason Davis

S.L. Mason Elementary School – Raimund Davis, Kendall Seward, Jeromy Crawford

W.G. Nunn Elementary School – Kennedi Johnson, Denyziah Lowe, Liliana Ochoa

J.L. Newbern Middle School – Jayden Best, Nicholas Donaldson, Justin Roberts

Valdosta Middle School – Delancey Hsu, Madison Pierce, Daveon Miller

Horne Learning Center – Azaria Green, Semaj Arnold, Keyshon Brown

Valdosta Early College Academy – Christelle Richardson, Fletcher Hall, Kaleb Johnson