//VCS announces 2nd nine weeks honor roll

VCS 2nd nine weeks honor roll and honor roll with distinction students from VHS, VMS, VECA, and other local schools have been announced.

Release:

Congratulations to our honor roll with distinction and honor roll students on your accomplishments during the second nine weeks of the 2021 – 2022 school year.

It is the goal of Valdosta City Schools to set high expectations for all students and provide recognition for academic success. Students who meet challenging and rigorous academic achievement goals are rewarded each 9 weeks and recognized for their achievement by the school and district.

Honor Roll with Distinction

Students in grades 1-2 are eligible for Honor Roll with Distinction with A’s in English/language arts and mathematics for the current grading term.

Students in grades 3-5 are eligible for Honor Roll with Distinction with A’s in all core academic subjects for the current grading term.

Students in grades 6-12 are eligible for Honor Roll with Distinction with a GPA of 95 or above average in core academic subjects (including academic electives) for the current grading term.

Honor Roll

Students in Grades 1-2 are eligible for Honor Roll with A’s and B’s in English/language arts and mathematics for the current grading term.

Students in grades 3-5 are eligible for Honor Roll with A’s and B’s in all core academic subjects for the current grading term.

Students in grades 6-12 are eligible for Honor Roll with a GPA of 85-94 average in core academic subjects (including academic electives) for the current grading term.

Each school’s list provided below:

