//UMGC Valdosta students named to Dean’s List

ADELPHI, MD (12/23/2021)– The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall term at University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Tessa Ball of Valdosta

Lauren DeBolt of Valdosta

Darryn DiSanto of Valdosta

Antonio Goods of Valdosta

Vanessa Harrison of Valdosta

Thuan Lai of Valdosta

Tatyana Nelsen of Valdosta

Jackson Nichols of Valdosta

Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022, University of Maryland Global Campus is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today’s increasingly technical, global workplace.

With an enrollment of some 90,000 students, UMGC offers open access with a global footprint and a specific mission-to meet the learning needs of students whose responsibilities may include jobs, family, and military service. The university offers both undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs, including doctoral programs.

