//16-year-old arrested for terroristic threats against Valdosta City Schools

Release:

Victim: Valdosta City Schools

Arrested: 16-year-old juvenile

On December 13, 2021, at approximately 10:38 pm., a citizen called E911 to report that she had read a post on Instagram, that involved threats towards Valdosta City Schools. Valdosta Police Officers responded to speak with the citizen when they observed the threats. The threats alluded to a school shooting, as well as a bomb threat. The citizen had no idea where the threats originated from.

Valdosta Police Department Detectives began working with the Federal Bureau of Investigations to determine who was responsible for the threats. On December 14, 2021, officials identified a 16-year-old-student who was responsible for sending out the threats. The juvenile told detectives that he did not mean anything with the threats, and it was just a prank. Valdosta City School Officials were made aware of the identification of the offender.

On December 20, 2021, at approximately 8:30 am., the juvenile was arrested for terroristic threats (felony). The juvenile has been detained by the Department of Juvenile Justice and was transported to a Regional Youth Detention Center.

“We take any threats to our schools seriously. Our department worked closely with the Valdosta City School System and we activated several resources to ensure we had extra police officers on the campuses.” Chief Leslie Manahan