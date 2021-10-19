//VSU students hold mock press conference with Mayor Matheson

Share with friends











Release:

On Thursday, October 14, Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson held a Mock Press Conference for a group of Valdosta State University Students in Council Chambers at City Hall. As the city places great value on the education of our students, this event has been a long-standing annual tradition dating back at least three previous Mayors.

“The fact that the city helps students in this way makes me feel like my education is really important. This opportunity allowed me to practice for future press conferences and skills I’ll need later in life,” said Faith James, a Sophomore at VSU.

Professor Ted Geltner and his journalism students arrived in Council Chambers at 12:45 p.m. in the afternoon. The press conference began with Mayor Matheson briefing the students on current city news and events. Afterward, the students were then able to question him on any topic of interest, which he happily answered.

This class visit marked the return to an in-person interview as last year’s students had to submit questions via email due to the COVID 19 Pandemic. Both the mayor and students were elated to be able to meet face to face.

“I have lived in Valdosta for almost four years now, so it was nice to meet the Mayor. To come together today helps build those relationships and hopefully create an opportunity to do more together. It also gives us students more experience with the real world,” said Jarell Caimble, a Senior at VSU.