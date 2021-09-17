//2021 Winnersville Classic ticket information for Wildcat fans

Share with friends











Release:

The 2021 Winnersville Classic is set for Friday, September 24, at Martin Stadium on the campus of Lowndes High School with a kickoff of 8:00 pm. Please pay close attention to the information on priority ticket sales for this historic matchup.

On Monday, September 20 and Tuesday, September 21, from 4 until 7:00 pm, all Wildcat season ticket holders, Valdosta Touchdown Club members and parents of football players, cheerleaders and band members can purchase their tickets at the main gates of Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Season ticket holders and Touchdown Club members will be allowed to purchase the same number of seats they have in their season ticket or club membership packet. The two cannot be combined for the purposes of getting extra tickets, no exceptions. Parents who are not season ticket holders or Touchdown Club members will be allowed to purchase two tickets.

On Wednesday, September 22, all remaining tickets will be sold to the general public. These tickets will be available at the Wildcat Ticket Office located on the side of the Board of Education Building from 1 until 5:00 pm. Should there be tickets remaining on Thursday, September 23 or Friday, September 24, they will also be sold from the Wildcat ticket office from 1-5:00 pm Thursday and 8 am until 12:00 pm on Friday.

All tickets will be $10 each and are cash only sales. VHS students will be given an opportunity to purchase student tickets on the campus of Valdosta High, announcements with those instructions will be given at the school by the administration.

For more information, contact the Valdosta Wildcat Ticket Office at (229) 671-6049.