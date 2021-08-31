//Vikings host Lake Gibson Braves on Friday September 3

Share with friends











On Friday September 3, our Vikings will host the Lake Gibson High School Braves from Lakeland, Florida. Lake Gibson is in District 5 7A. They were a preseason top 5 team in Florida and are currently ranked #7 in Florida’s Class 7A.

This game will be Military Appreciation night. All active duty and retired military personnel will be admitted free on the visitor side of the stadium with ID. The ID holder along with a guest and school age children will be admitted. Active duty and retired military personnel will need to go to the visitor side pass gate and present their IDs on Friday. The pass booth opens at 6:30 PM.

Tickets for this game are on sale. Individual game tickets are available on both sides of the stadium. The cost per reserve seat is $10 per ticket. All fans, except babies in arms must have a ticket.

We have a limited number of reserve seat season ticket packages still available. Season passes for Lowndes High Students are on sale at Lowndes High School.

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday afternoons from 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm and Fridays from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!