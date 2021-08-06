//Mediacom and Disney announce distribution deal

Share with friends











Release:

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (NYSE: DIS) and Mediacom Communications Corporation today announced a new comprehensive agreement to continue to deliver Disney’s robust lineup of sports, news, kids, family and general entertainment content to Mediacom customers.

As part of the distribution agreement, Mediacom will now offer the ACC Network to its subscriber base, allowing fans and followers of the Atlantic Coast Conference to access the multiplatform network beginning this September. The multi-year deal also reaffirms the companies’ mutual commitment to enhance the customer experience by delivering video content to viewers across multiple platforms.

In addition to the ACC Network, Mediacom will continue to make Disney’s premier networks available to their customers including the ESPN networks, the Disney branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels, as well as retransmission consent for the ABC Owned Television Stations. Mediacom video subscribers will find the ACC Network as an addition to either the Essential TV channel set or the Sports and Information package.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with Mediacom and continue to supply Disney’s best-in-class programming from our suite of networks,” said Sean Breen, Executive Vice President, Platform Distribution, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “With Mediacom’s strong presence in key markets, the addition of the ACC Network and its extensive offerings of live sporting events will add tremendous value for their customers.”

“Since Mediacom’s inception over 25 years ago, it has been our mission to serve our customers with state-of-the-art technology and expansive content,” said Italia Commisso Weinand, Mediacom’s EVP of Programming and Human Resources. “We are proud and honored to continue our relationship with the Disney organization that shares this same commitment to quality and innovation.”

ABOUT DISNEY MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT DISTRIBUTION

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) manages The Walt Disney Company’s vast content commercialization and distribution ecosystem that delivers the Company’s unparalleled storytelling to audiences worldwide. This entails P&L management and operation of the Company’s portfolio of streaming services including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and the international general entertainment offering, Star; its linear television channels and the ABC-owned stations; theatrical film distribution; content licensing and distribution, including Disney Music Group; global advertising sales; and the technology that powers these groups. Using a wealth of consumer insights from across the Company, DMED makes content investment and distribution decisions to maximize audience engagement and commercial impact across platforms, collaborating with creative leaders in Disney’s Studios, General Entertainment, and Sports organizations.

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to 1.5 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at www.mediacomcable.com.