//Bush Wealth announces Kent Patrick, Courtney Gooding as partners

Share with friends











Release:

Bush Wealth Management is pleased to announce the promotion of Kent Patrick and Courtney Gooding to the position of Partner with the firm.

As a fiduciary, Kent focuses his time on meeting with and educating new and existing clients of Bush Wealth Management. He serves on the firm’s investment committee to create and manage portfolios. His other responsibilities include investment analysis, Social Security analysis, and creating customized financial plans. Kent started with Bush Wealth Management as an Intern and has grown from Associate Advisor to Wealth Advisor, to Vice President over his nine-year tenure with the firm.

Courtney plays a vital role as the firm’s Chief Compliance Officer. She ensures the firm remains compliant with all SEC rules and regulations as fee-only financial advisors. Courtney also oversees day-to-day operations alongside the Bush Wealth Service Team, manages human resources, technology, and plays a key role in strategic planning for the firm. Courtney Gooding started at Bush Wealth in 2017 as Director of Client Services and has grown into the role of Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Courtney and Kent to the ownership team at Bush Wealth.” says Stacy Bush President and CEO of Bush Wealth Management. “They both have been taking care of our clients for years and I know they will continue to serve our community with purpose and excellence. Please join me in welcoming Courtney and Kent as partners at Bush Wealth Management!”