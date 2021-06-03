//Three Valdosta students make Georgia College Dean’s List

Share with friends











Release:

Students named to Georgia College Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/02/2021)– The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester at Georgia College. Students who make a term average of at least 3.5 on 12 or more semester hours at Georgia College are named to the Dean’s List.

Clifford Baker of Valdosta (31602)

Caroline Cleveland of Valdosta (31602)

Rachel Wolverton of Valdosta (31601)

