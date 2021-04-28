//VHS students accepted to the 21st Century Leaders program

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta High School AVID Students to Join the 21st Century Summer Leadership Institute

Percy Chastang III, Hope Emanuel, and Roosevelt James, III have been selected to participate in a week-long program focused on leadership, diversity and inclusion, social-emotional intelligence, and career exploration sponsored by 21st Century Leaders.

21st Century Leaders® is a non-profit organization that connects, transforms, and inspires high school students across Georgia to leverage-diversity, explore career opportunities, and become leaders in their schools, communities, and ultimately the workforce. The 21st Century Summer Leadership Institute offers a variety of focus areas including business, STEM, media, and healthcare.

Chastang will attend the WarnerMedia Institute for Future Leaders, whose curriculum incorporates both leadership and media center development. Emanuel and James will enroll in Earthcare: The Leadership Challenge for the 21st Century, a program which engages students in various environmental and leadership challenges through interactive workshops, tours, and round-table sessions with Georgia Power business leaders.

VHS AVID Teacher, Karen Carson-Cook is thrilled for the opportunity afforded to the AVID students. “Each of these students are exemplary leaders both in and out of the AVID classroom and will be great representatives of Valdosta High School and the AVID program,” stated Carson-Cook.