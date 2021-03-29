//Valdosta’s Downtown Maker’s Market returns in April

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta Main Street to Kickoff Downtown Maker’s Market 2021 Season on April 10

South Georgia & North Florida’s Favorite market is back for the 2021 season! Valdosta Main Street will kick off its Downtown Maker’s Market on April 10. The event features art, craft, vintage, produce, growers and antique vendors.

The Market is held on the Historic Courthouse Square in Downtown Valdosta, every second Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through December.

“We are thrilled to bring the market back this year. It’s not only important to our makers, but also helps the brick and mortar businesses by drawing people downtown. We encourage everyone to come out, enjoy the spring weather, and shop local!” said Main Street Director Ellen Hill.

Makers Market boasts dozens of vendors, live music, delicious food and some of the best shopping around! Interested in being a vendor? Visit the Valdosta Main Street website for more information and to sign up!

If you have any questions, please contact the Valdosta Main Street office at 229-259-3577.