//SPLOST Bemiss sidewalk project completed

The City of Valdosta’s Engineering Department recently completed a sidewalk project on Bemiss Road. Funding for the project came from SPLOST 7, a one-cent sales tax passed by voters. This project took a total of 90 days to complete and cost an estimated $85,000.

The project provides pedestrians a safer walking experience when traveling on Bemiss Road between Lakeland Avenue and Pinewood Avenue. Sidewalks were restored in this area so that citizens would no longer have to walk on the grass and near vehicles on the roadway. The sidewalks are now equipped with handicap ramps making them wheelchair accessible.

Engineering Project Manager Kevin Tolliver says that this has been a long-requested project, “Well, I certainly think that pedestrians will appreciate this project, it has been requested for about two to three years and now that it is done citizens seem to be very grateful for it,” said Tolliver.

The Engineering Department is dedicated to making the city a safer place and has already sent a bid out for their next project on Lee Street. Currently, there are no sidewalks on Lee Street between Martin Luther King Drive and Griffin Avenue. The terrain in this area is uneven, making it difficult to travel on foot, bike, or wheelchair. The Lee Street project will bid this week, and Engineering Department hopes to start on it soon.

For more information on the Engineering Department’s upcoming SPLOST project, visit the City of Valdosta’s website at valdostacity.com.