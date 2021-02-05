//Moody AFB reinstates HPCON Bravo

Share with friends











Release:

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. –Moody Air Force Base decreased its Health Protection Condition (HPCON) to Bravo today in response to the decreased number of positive COVID-19 cases on base and in the local communities in the past two weeks.

While Moody AFB has lowered the health protection condition, many of its preventive measures will continue as Moody is not lowering its guard. We will continue to comply with public health and CDC guidance and procedures.

For the latest information on COVID-19, including protective measures, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense Coronavirus websites at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. For Moody specific COVID-19 guidance, visit www.moody.af.mil.