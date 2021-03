Share with friends











At a special called meeting this afternoon, the Valdosta Board of Education voted against allowing the insurance company to settle the lawsuit brought against the board by Leah Rodemaker, wife of former head football coach Alan Rodemaker.

The vote was 4-3, with one member abstaining from the vote.

Rodemaker alleges that he was discriminated against, based on his race, by the board members.

This is a developing story…stay tuned for details.