//Turner Samples named to Roane State Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Turner Samples of Valdosta, GA made the Dean’s List at Roane State Community College for the Fall 2025 semester.

Release:

HARRIMAN, TN (03/06/2026)– Turner Samples of Valdosta, GA made the Dean’s List at Roane State Community College for the Fall 2025 semester.

The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students (those completing 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses) who attain a quality point average of 3.50-3.99.

The President’s List and Dean’s List are the official mediums for the institution to recognize outstanding academic achievement by students. The lists are compiled at the end of each academic semester by the Registrar’s Office and are noted on the student’s academic transcript.

Roane State is a two-year college providing transfer programs, career-preparation programs and continuing education. Founded in 1971, the college has locations in Roane, Campbell, Cumberland, Fentress, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, and Scott counties as well as a branch campus in Oak Ridge.

For more information, visit roanestate.edu or call 866-462-7722.

Remember, eligible adults can attend Roane State tuition-free with the Tennessee Reconnect grant. Learn more at roanestate.edu/reconnect.