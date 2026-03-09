//Lowndes County Fire Safety Checklist

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Fire Rescue urges residents to check home safety devices.

Release:

Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County Fire Rescue is reminding residents that Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday, March 8. Residents should set their clocks forward one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

The seasonal time change also serves as an important reminder to take a few minutes to check home safety devices and review emergency preparedness with family members.

“Daylight Saving Time is a simple but effective reminder for families to check the safety equipment in their homes,” said Billy Young, Fire Chief, Lowndes County Fire Rescue. “Ensuring smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are functioning properly and reviewing a home escape plan can make a significant difference in the event of an emergency.”

Lowndes County Fire Rescue recommends residents take the following steps:

Test Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms : press the test button to ensure alarms are working properly on every level of the home and inside sleeping areas.

: press the test button to ensure alarms are working properly on every level of the home and inside sleeping areas. Change Alarm Batteries : If alarms use replaceable batteries, install fresh batteries to ensure they remain operational. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death from home fires by half.

: If alarms use replaceable batteries, install fresh batteries to ensure they remain operational. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death from home fires by half. Check Fire Extinguishers : Make sure extinguishers are fully charged, in good condition, and easily accessible.

: Make sure extinguishers are fully charged, in good condition, and easily accessible. Review Your Family’s Home Escape Plan: Make sure every member of the household knows two ways out of each room and establish a designated meeting place outside the home.

Taking a few minutes during the Daylight Saving Time change can help make your home and family better prepared for an emergency.

For additional fire safety information, residents are encouraged to follow Lowndes County Fire Rescue on social media and visit www.nfpa.org.