//Mellow Mushroom launches new boneless wings

VALDOSTA – Mellow Mushroom has launched new menu items including boneless wings and a Lemon Pepper flavor.

Mellow Mushroom Launches Boneless Wings (Plus New Lemon Pepper Flavor)!

Mellow Mushroom, the stone-baked pizza brand with 160+ locations nationwide, has launched a new menu item: Boneless Wings! Alongside the new munchie, the restaurant also announces its long-awaited Lemon Pepper flavor – available to order wet or dry. Both are now available to enjoy for a limited time across all locations nationwide.

The new crispy, boneless wings are made with 100% white meat chicken and available in orders of 5, 10 or 15, served with a choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Guests can choose from the full lineup of Mellow’s signature wing flavors, including:

Lemon Pepper (Wet or dry) – NEW!

Naked

Mild Buffalo

Hot Buffalo

Sweet Thai Chili

Caribbean Jerk

Honey Sriracha

Cloud 9 Garlic Parmesan

BBQ

“Our Mellow regulars have been patiently awaiting boneless wings and lemon pepper,” says Chef Dave Woolley, Head of Culinary at Mellow Mushroom. “For many, lemon pepper is synonymous with Atlanta, and as an Atlanta-founded restaurant, we’re excited to finally offer the hometown flavor for both our bone-in and new boneless wings.”

Please see HERE for photos courtesy of Mellow Mushroom.

—

Mellow Mushroom Introduces The Mellow Deal – Now Available!

Mellow Mushroom, the stone-baked pizza brand with 160+ locations nationwide, is kicking off the New Year with The Mellow Deal – a limited-time offer designed to make January a little more delicious.

Available now through Sunday, February 1, The Mellow Deal features a medium two-topping pizza for $12.95. The promotion is available in-store when guests ask about The Mellow Deal and online for pick-up or delivery via mellowmushroom.com under the “Mellow Deals” category. Redemptions are limited to three per check or order. *Offer is not available via third-party delivery platforms.