//Mellow Mushroom celebrates Mondays with all day pizza deal

VALDOSTA – Mellow Mushroom introduces Mellow Mondays to help celebrate the start of the week with an all day pizza deal.

Release:

Mellow Mushroom is excited to introduce Mellow Mondays. Every Monday, guests now have the chance to turn the start of the week into a celebration with Mellow Mondays featuring $12 medium cheese pizzas – available all day (both in-store and online) across participating Mellow Mushroom locations. Mellow’s legendary cheese pizza is made with Appalachian spring water, topped with Mellow red sauce & shredded mozzarella and baked to perfection. Whether dining in with friends or ordering online for a cozy night in, this deal makes Mondays the best day of the week.

About Mellow Mushroom – Mellow Mushroom has been serving out-of-this-world, stone-baked pizzas since 1974. Founded in Atlanta, Georgia & now operating 160+ locations across 16 states, the iconic pizza bakers are all about being high on pizza, people and passion. Elevating the dining experience with A Higher Order of Pizza™, Mellow Mushroom’s coveted secret dough recipe and red sauce have garnered a cult-like following over the years.

Mellow Mushroom’s menu of hand-tossed, stone-baked pizzas also includes calzones, hoagies, munchies, greens, sweets & more with plenty of gluten-free & vegan options. Behind the Mellow bar, guests can enjoy a selection of fun, specialty cocktails & mocktails, wines and a selection of local beers.

Each location is locally owned and operated, providing a local flare baked in with Mellow’s trippy vibes, high quality, fresh ingredients and psychedelic artwork. Touted for its cult-like following and counterculture essence, Mellow Mushroom blends the boundaries between art, music, high-quality ingredients and passionate standards for dining. Mellow out…

For more information visit www.mellowmushroom.com.