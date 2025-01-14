//AAA provides tips to prepare for winter weather, wintertime repairs

Share with friends

ATLANTA – AAA gives Georgians tips on how to prepare homes for inclement winter weather along with wintertime repairs.

AAA reminds homeowners and renters that preparing for inclement weather is essential to avoiding wintertime repairs. Prolonged periods of below-freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on a home’s heating system, plumbing, and exterior features.

“Maintaining your property is essential to reducing your risk of winter damage,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “By embracing proactive measures today, you can sidestep the burden of exorbitant repair costs and the stress of future troubles.”

AAA Insurance reports the average regional frozen pipe claim costs more than $11,000, though the amount can be much higher depending on damage to personal property. Georgia was the #1 state for frozen pipe losses in 2024.

What You Can Do to Protect Your Home

Remove hoses from exterior faucets.

Repair or replace weather stripping around windows and doors, vents and fans, plumbing, air conditioners, and electrical and gas lines.

Use caulk or insulation to seal all cracks, holes, and other openings on exterior walls.

Let faucets drip a little bit to prevent freezing pipes.

Well-insulated basements and crawl spaces will help protect pipes. Close foundation vents and windows to basements. Wrap vulnerable pipes with pipe insulation.

Know where your water shutoff valve is so you can turn off the water in an emergency.

Air inside the walls, where pipes are, can be much colder than air in the room, so set the thermostat at a reasonable temperature, even if you will be away from home.

Keep open bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors to circulate warm air around the pipes.

Close your wood-burning fireplace flue damper when you’re not using it. Follow all manufacturer instructions for gas fireplaces, including those with pilot lights, which may require the flue to be partially open at all times.

What to do if you Experience Winter Damage

Once conditions are safe, document the damage by taking photos and videos. Employ any safe measures to prevent the damage from spreading. Then, contact your insurance provider immediately to file a claim. The sooner you start the process, the faster you can repair the damages.

Winter Damages Covered by Homeowners Insurance

Winter comes with snow, and sometimes lots of it. If your roof collapses or is damaged due to the weight of snow or ice from a storm, a standard home insurance policy may cover the damage.

Another threat to your home in the winter season is cold snaps. Water left standing in pipes when the temperature drops may expand with enough force to cause them to burst, leading to severe water damage if the issue isn’t immediately identified. Damage caused by burst pipes and the repair costs are covered by most standard home insurance policies, as long as regular maintenance is performed and owners maintain heat in the building.

What’s Not Covered by Homeowners Insurance

Most storm damage is covered under Home Insurance; however, some exclusions could apply.

Flash floods caused by a sudden rise in temperature during the winter months can cause significant damage to your home that your standard home insurance policy will not cover. Flood insurance can be purchased separately.

Most damages not covered by insurance are due to homeowner neglect or lack of maintenance. These may include damages from extreme cold due to failure to maintain heat in your house.

More Winter Liabilities

In addition to the above risks, slips and falls on your property are always possible in the winter. Such incidents are likely covered by the liability coverage that comes with your home insurance policy, but it’s a good idea to double-check with your insurance agent. If you experience an incident like this, your policy may also include help with potential legal aspects.

Is Your Home Insurance Ready?

By taking the necessary precautions and preparing your house for winter, you can avoid having to make an insurance claim this winter season. Trimming threatening trees, shutting off your water and drainpipes, and cleaning your gutters are all things that can be done before it gets too cold.

If a winter disaster does strike, having the right home insurance coverage will help. Review your policy with your agent to be sure you’re ready. Residents can visit AAA.com/Insurance to find an insurance agent near them.