//Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority celebrates local Charterversaries

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Kappa Psi Sigma Alumnae Chapter and the Lavish Lambda Beta Undergraduate Chapter to celebrate Charterversary with events.

Release:

The Kappa Psi Sigma Alumnae Chapter and the Lavish Lambda Beta Undergraduate Chapter are proud to be celebrating their upcoming Charterversary with a series of events. The Lavish Lambda Beta Chapter, chartered October 22,1988 at Valdosta State College, will be celebrating its 35th Charterversary. The Kappa Psi Sigma Alumnae Chapter, chartered on October 28,2008 in Valdosta, will be celebrating their 15th Charterversary.

With support from the graduate and undergrad chapter, The affiliates; Philo’s and Rhoers were able to be chartered January 26, 2020 followed by the Rhosebuds who were chartered April, 2021. All charters would not have been possible without Zeta Psi Sigma chapter out of Albany, Georgia chartering the Lavish Lambda Beta Chapter 35 years ago. The growth of Sisterhood, Scholarship and service has now expanded throughout South Georgia with the charter of the unbreakable Upsilon Kappa Chapter of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on April 24, 2022.

Lambda Beta Undergraduate Chapter was chartered on the campus of Valdosta State College on October 22, 1988 by Zeta Psi Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Albany, Georgia. The charter members are Alfie Armstrong, Lawanna Barron, Sharon Stoney Breeden, Jewel McKever, Keren Preston, Cassandra Lawson Sampson and Consuelo Weaver. The chartering advisor was Mary Barron. Lambda Beta Chapter has 27 Generations. The chapter has won Southeastern Region Undergraduate Chapter of the Year, Valdosta State University Greek Organization of the Year and numerous academic and community service awards. Over the decades, Lambda Beta Chapter has dedicated campus and chapter advisors who have ensured their success.

Lambda Beta Chapter is a member of the Valdosta State University National Pan-Hellenic Council.

Kappa Psi Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was chartered on October 28, 2008 in Valdosta, Georgia by Lawanna Barron, Sharon Daniels, Monique Harmon, Jaketa Jolly, Rozelle Slaymon and Joi Williams. The chapter serves nine South Georgia Counties: Atkinson, Ben Hill, Berrien, Cook, Grady, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas and Tift.

The Southeastern Region of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. awarded the Kappa Psi Sigma Chapter as “2022-2023 Alumnae Chapter of the Year.” Kappa Psi Sigma Chapter provides oversight to Lambda Beta Undergraduate Chapter at Valdosta State University, Upsilon Kappa Undergraduate Chapter at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Kappa Psi Sigma Philo Affiliate, Kappa Psi Sigma Rhoer Club and Kappa Psi Sigma Rhosebud Club.

Kappa Psi Sigma Chapter is a Diamond Chapter with over 75 members. The Kappa Psi Sigma chapter gave out 12 scholarships to deserving students in all 9 South Georgia counties they serve.

An annual scholarship is provided to a graduating senior, a undergraduate member in each chapter and to graduating seniors of each sorority member who are going to college. The chapter has 9 generations. Kappa Psi Sigma Chapter is a member of the National Pan-Hellenic Council Valdosta Alumni Chapter.

You are invited to celebrate the amazing growth and history of the sorority. Festivities will start Sept. 9 through Nov 4, 2023.

The schedule of events are as follows:

Meet and Greet on Oct. 20 at the Women’s Building located on 1409 N

Patterson St. Valdosta, Georgia.

Patterson St. Valdosta, Georgia. Photo Shoot will be Oct 21 in front of West Hall.

A cookout will be Oct 21st 11 a.m. at the Women’s Building located

on 1409 N Patterson St. Valdosta, Georgia.

on 1409 N Patterson St. Valdosta, Georgia. The Undergraduate step show is on Oct 21 at 7 p.m. at the University PE

Complex located on 1230 Sustella Avenue Valdosta, Georgia.

Complex located on 1230 Sustella Avenue Valdosta, Georgia. The Charterversary brunch is on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Wood

Valley Community Center located on 1907 Gornto Road Valdosta, Georgia.

Valley Community Center located on 1907 Gornto Road Valdosta, Georgia. Festivities will end with a concert of our Soror R&B singer Fantasia in

Jacksonville, Fla on Nov 4.



Please join the Kappa Psi Sigma chapter and the Lavish Lambda Beta Chapter as they honor their past, Celebrate their present, and Inspire the future.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated emphasizes” Greater Service, Greater Progress” through sisterhood, community service and enhancing the lives of women in our communities.

The illustrious sorority has been making an impact on communities worldwide since 1922 through community service initiatives. The local South Georgia chapters echo the importance of serving and giving back to our communities.

For more information about the KPS/LB Charterversary, contact Soror Lawanna Barron at 229-630-2683 or email her at LawannaBarron4@gmail.com.