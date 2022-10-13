//Globetrotters come to Tucker Center

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE – The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to the Tucker Center in Tallahassee.

Release:

The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming with game like never before! Your favorite Globetrotter stars are bringing their amazing basketball skills, outrageous athleticism, and a non-stop LOL good time. Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team!

Tickets go on sale October 17th at 10am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tuckerciviccenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am to 5pm. For more information, please visit tuckerciviccenter.com.

As the Harlem Globetrotters near their 100th anniversary, they have contributed to the growth of basketball at an immeasurable magnitude across the world. Through their artful athleticism and unparalleled moves, this team shares the game through an inclusive gameday experience that can’t be beat! The Globetrotters welcome fans in the Tallahassee area to join them for an interactive gameday packed with one-of-a-kind premium offerings.

About the Harlem Globetrotters

THE originators of basketball style, captured by dynamic athletes with unmatched skills and influencers of today’s game. The team has showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world. If you have ever seen a jump shot, slam dunk or a half-court hook shot, you have witnessed the creative moves made famous by the Globetrotters. The Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S.

About the Tucker Center

The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University is North Florida’s Premier Entertainment & Convention Center featuring a 12,100 seat arena, luxury suites, club seats, over 54,000 sq. ft. of meeting and exhibition space and an arena view restaurant, the Spotlight Grille. The Tucker Center also features six meeting rooms that are fully carpeted and are equipped with sound systems and adjustable lighting. To meet your exact needs, this 16,000 square feet of meeting space can be divided into a variety of floor plans.

About OVG360

OVG360, a division of Oak View Group, is a full-service venue management and hospitality company that helps client-partners reimagine the sports, live entertainment, and convention industries for the betterment of the venue, employees, artists, athletes, and surrounding communities. With a portfolio of more than 200 client-partners spanning arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers, cultural institutions, and state fairs around the globe, OVG360 provides a set of services, resources and expertise designed to elevate every aspect of business that matters to venue operators. Service-oriented and driven by social responsibility, OVG360 helps facilities drive value through excellence and innovation in food services, booking and content development, sustainable operations, public health and public safety and more.