//Georgia ranks 16th as the best state to retire in

ATLANTA – A study conducted by TOP Data found that Georgia ranked in the top 20 best state to retire in due to factors such as safety and affordability.

After years of hard work, Americans deserve to retire in a place that offers both a high quality of life and a wide variety of cultural and entertainment activities. To help people decide, market research firm TOP Data has conducted an in-depth analysis to determine which states are the best to retire.

Based on the analysis of 38 metrics organized into 5 key categories — Affordability, Entertainment, Healthcare, Safety, and Wellness — the 2022 Best States to Retire study shows which are the most suitable places for those looking to enjoy their golden years.

According to the study, Georgia is the #16 best state to retire in due multiple factors like its low quantity of crimes committed against the elderly, its low percentage of elderly living in poverty, as well as its low cost of living.

Here are the rankings for Georgia:

#2 Safety

#7 Affordability

#24 Wellness

#35 Entertainment

#37 Healthcare

For the complete study and methodology, or additional details about the Best State to Retire, please visit: https://topagency.com/report/best-state-to-retire/