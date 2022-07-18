//Lil Durk headed to Tallahassee

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE – Rapper Lil Durk will be bringing his hit music to the Tucker Center in Tallahassee on October 29th, 2022.

Tickets are on sale now at TuckerCivicCenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am- 5 pm. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees.

Chicago’s Lil Durk is not only one of the forefathers of Chicago’s drill movement that influenced a generation of rappers across the world, he’s also one of rap’s current stars. 2020 saw Durk release two gold-certified albums – Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 and The Voice – which both peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart and produced 12 Billboard Hot 100 entries. In 2021, Durk released his first ever chart-topping album, The Voice Of The Heroes with Lil Baby, which earned him a BET Hip-Hop Award for Best Rap Duo. Thanks in part to his prolific run of high-profile collaborations, including songs with Drake, Kanye West, and the 3x-platinum “Back in Blood” with Pooh Shiesty, Durk earned the honor of having the most Billboard Hot 100 chart entries in 2021 with 42. In addition to his own releases, Durk has experienced success through his Only The Family label venture, which catapulted the late King Von to mainstream recognition shortly before his untimely passing. The 2021 OTF compilation Loyal Bros debuted #12 on the Billboard 200 chart. This year, 7220 debuted #1 on the Billboard 200 charts and subsequently went #1 again four weeks later. Boasting features from Morgan Wallen, Gunna, and Future, the gold-certified album is Durk’s most successful to-date, with over 1 billion streams in 2 months.

Lil Durk is performing as the headliner for this year’s CULTUR3 FEST. The First CULTUR3 FEST took place in Tallahassee, Florida in April 2021 with American rapper, Kodak Black, as the headliner. CULTUR3 FEST is a one day music festival with food, live music and more. The creation of CULTUR3 FEST stemmed from the motivation of wanting to provide an entertainment outlet that will bring major artists to North Florida and the South Georgia region after facing such an unprecedented time in our country. Floyd Bostic, Founder and CEO: CULTUR3 FEST, NoCrowdControl, WolfPack Ent. and OTP (Only The Pack), felt that North Florida and South Georgia needed a festival that would provide a fun and entertaining experience. With this void needing to be filled, CULTUR3 FEST was born in Florida’s capital, Tallahassee, and became a staple in the city. Through live entertainment, both mainstream and upcoming artists, vendors, sponsors, and the Tallahassee Community CULTUR3 FEST was made possible.

