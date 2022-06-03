//WWALS “Name That Bass” contest

Share with friends

HAHIRA – A lucky person could have a chance to claim naming rights to the WWALS mascot in the “Name That Bass” contest.

Release:

WWALS presents the “Name That Bass” contest, for the naming rights of our beautiful WWALS mascot. Well respected artist Hank Hershey has given reproduction rights to WWALS for his image of this magnificent fish, found in the waters of the Suwannee River Basin.

The Contest kicks off Sunday June 2, 2022, and names will be accepted through July 2, 2022. The winner will be announced at the Fourth Annual Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest on August 20th, 2022, at the Turner Art Center. The winner gets bragging rights for creativity and will be introduced at the Contest.

The rules are simple:

Turn on your creative genius! If there are multiple similar names submitted, a drawing will be held to select the name. Give a brief description of why your name is the appropriate name for the WWALS mascot. You may submit multiple entries, but only one name per form. Please, family friendly names only. WWALS will not consider derogatory entries. Provide good contact information for your entry, so we can name you. A donation would be appreciated to support the educational work of WWALS, but not required.

Suwannee Riverkeeper John S. Quarterman said, “We are indebted to Hank for donating beautiful artwork of a fish that symbolizes the rivers and tributaries in our watersheds. This is another way to celebrate what the rivers mean for all of us who benefit from them, especially the paddling and recreational uses.”

Here is the entry form:

https://forms.gle/8rqe9C7Ln1gLksxh8

You can also find it at https://wwals.net and through the WWALS Facebook page. Let the fun begin!

About WWALS: Founded in June 2012, WWALS Watershed Coalition, Inc. (WWALS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational charity. WWALS advocates for conservation and stewardship of the surface waters and groundwater of the Suwannee River Basin and Estuary, in south Georgia and north Florida, among them the Withlacoochee, Willacoochee, Alapaha, Little, Santa Fe, and Suwannee River watersheds, through education, awareness, environmental monitoring, and citizen activities. Since December 2016, John S. Quarterman is the Suwannee Riverkeeper®, which is a staff position and a project of WWALS as the member of Waterkeeper® Alliance for the Suwannee River Basin.