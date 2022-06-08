//Withlacoochee paddle shifts downstream due to low water

Share with friends

WITHLACOOCHEE – The Withlacoochee River paddle will be shifting downstream at Florida Campsites Ramp because of the low water level.

Because of low water, we’re shifting downstream, to put in at Florida Campsites Ramp and take out at Allen Ramp. That’s a shorter paddle, 5.39 river miles. It still goes by Sullivan Slough and first-magnitude Madison Blue Spring, and there are more springs downstream from there, including second-magnitude Pot Spring, as well as some nice swimming and lunching beaches.

WWALS and Madison and Hamilton Counties, Florida, invite you to paddle and to clean up the Withlacoochee River.

