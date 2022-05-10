//Zach Williams’ Fall ’22 tour comes to Tucker Center

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE – Grammy award winner Zach Williams along with Ben Fuller comes to Tallahassee for a night of music and ministry.

Join Zach Williams and special guest Ben Fuller for a night of music and ministry that will fill your heart and have you singing along all night long! Grammy award winner Zach Williams and his signature blend of southern rock, country and faith-filled songwriting are truly unlike anything else in Contemporary Christian music today. He and rising star Ben Fuller can’t wait to bring the Fall ‘22 tour to Tallahassee!

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, May 13th at 12 p.m. at TuckerCivicCenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. A VIP Exclusive Eat & Greet Experience is also available.

