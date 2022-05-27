//VCS provide no cost campus meals

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools will provide no cost meals to all students enrolled in Summer School or extracurricular activity on campuses.

The School Nutrition Program of Valdosta City Schools will provide breakfast and lunch at no cost to all Valdosta City Schools students enrolled in Summer School or an extracurricular activity on all Valdosta City Schools campuses.

Students must present their lunch ID number to receive meals.

Elementary and middle schools will serve Monday through Thursday, from June 6-23. Valdosta High School will serve Monday through Friday from June 6-30. For more information call (229) 333-8509.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.