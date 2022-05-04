//VCS accepting proposals for custodial services

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools is accepting proposals for custodial services on the Valdosta High School campus.

Release:

Valdosta High School is now taking proposals for custodial services.

Valdosta City Schools has released an RFP for custodial services on the campus Valdosta High School. Proposals will be accepted from May 2 though noon on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. All information needed to complete an adequate proposal can be found in the document below. Bidder is cautioned to carefully read the instructions, terms and conditions on the attached sheets. Failure to adhere to these instructions, terms and conditions may result in rejection of bid. For more information or to ask any questions, please contact Dr. Alvin Hudson, deputy superintendent of Valdosta City Schools by calling (229) 671-6006 or email ahudson@gocats.org.