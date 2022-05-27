//Valdosta City Schools offer summer camps

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools will be offering a variety of summer camps for kids from volleyball to cheerleading to wrestling.

Valdosta City Schools will offer fun opportunities for your students this summer.

4th Annual V-Town Volleyball Kids Camp

Basic volleyball technique, passing, setting, serving and batting camp for any community rising 5th through 8th graders. This year’s camp will run from June 1 – 3 at Valdosta Middle School in the gymnasium for beginning. intermediate, or experienced players. Cost is $100 per player for 3 days or $75 per player for 2 days. Unable to pay, student sponsorships may be available. Please contact Coach Nicole Walker, nicole.walker@gocats.org for more information or visit https://bit.ly/3wLObE6.

Future Wildcat Cheerleader Kiddie Cheer Camp 2022

Valdosta Wildcat Varsity Cheerleaders will host an instructional camp for rising kindergarten through 6th graders. Participants will receive instruction in cheer technique, dance, jumps, and stunts. They will also get a camp t-shirt, mid-morning snacks and a pizza party on the last day. Cost is $65 per student for the three-day camp that will run from 9 am until 12 pm June 6 – 8 in the VHS gymnasium. Forms are available from any VHS cheerleader, download here, or you can register online through VHS at https://bit.ly/38iho06. The last day to register to guarantee correct shirt size is May 31.

Valdosta Lady Cats Softball Camp

The Lady Cats Softball Camp is a fundamental camp teaching the skills needed to give student athletes the ability to be ready to play middle school and varsity fastpitch softball. The camp will run June 27 – 30, 2022 from 9 am until noon for girls between the ages of 7 and 12 years old at the old VHS softball field. Cost is $100 per participant. Read the brochure for more details or to complete the registration form here https://bit.ly/3GjzpHQ.

2022 Lil Cats Wrestling Camp

Experienced and non-experienced PreK – 8th grade students interested in learning more about wrestling. This camp runs July 6 – 8, 2022 from 9 am until noon in the VHS wrestling room, enter through the gymnasium entrance. Cost is $50 per wrestler and covers camp activities, daily snacks and tshirt. More information and registration form can be found here https://bit.ly/38jt42N.

Additional camps are still in the planning phases, visit www.gocats.org for more information.