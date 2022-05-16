//Carnival rides, games, food comes to Perry

Share with friends

PERRY – The annual May Days on the Midway presented by the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter will feature rides, games, and food.

Release:

The Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter along with the Reithoffer Show Company is pleased to announce the second annual May Days on the Midway beginning May 19 – May 30, 2022 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry, Ga. This carnival brings to town rides, games and some of your favorite foods that you typically see in October.

May Days admission is just $5 and kids ten and under are free. Opening day, Thursday, May 19th, teachers will receive FREE admission. Friday, May 20 th all EMT and First Responders will receive FREE admission. Memorial Day, Monday May 30 th , all active and retired military will receive FREE admission. We invite everyone to come and enjoy May Days with friends and family.

During May Days on the Midway you will be able to enjoy over 40 carnival rides, ranging from the kiddie favorites to those adult spectaculars. A few of the crowd favorites include the Indy 500, Stinger, Galaxy, Sky Flyer, Music Express, Super Himalaya and of course Speed, just to name a few. Ride armbands can be purchased online at https://reithoffertickets.saffire.com/tickets. You can also purchase your rides armbands or tickets at the Carnival Midway upon entering the West Gate Entrance. Ride Armbands are $25 on weekdays and $30- $35 on weekends. Individual ride tickets can also be purchased for $1.50 per ticket, 11 tickets- $15, 22 tickets- $25 and 55 tickets- $55. Cash and card accepted. No bills larger than $20 will be accepted at the admission gate.

Some of the fan favorite food items will be here for you to come and enjoy for 11 days as well. Funnel cakes, turkey legs, lemonade, sirloin tips, gyros, cinnamon rolls and smoothies, candy apple, pineapple whip, macaroni bowls, handmade pretzels, bacon dogs and hot dogs, just to name a few. All of these food vendors can be found around the carnival midway, so make plans now to bring the family to enjoy lunch, dinner or a snack at your home away from home.

Parking and admission will be granted at the West Gate Entrance only. This entrance is located alongside I-75. Hours of operation vary so be sure to visit the May Days on the Midway information page located on the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter. For more information please visit www.gnfa.com or follow us on social media for daily updates. The Georgia National Fairgrounds and Reithoffer Family welcome you all to May Days on the Midway and look forward to seeing you May 19 – May 30 at your Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter where we take pride in Family, Traditions and Memories.

About the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter

Located in Perry, Georgia, the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter is one of the foremost event venues and livestock facilities in the nation. It is home to the Georgia National Fair, the Georgia National Rodeo, and hundreds of annual livestock events, trade shows, exhibitions, conventions, and meetings. As an authority of the state of Georgia, the GNFA’s mission is to effectively promote Georgia’s agriculture/agribusiness contributions and to encourage education and participation in the field.