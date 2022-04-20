//STUDY: Majority of children hospitalized with Omicron were unvaccinated

Share with friends

Data in MMWR reveal the overwhelming number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 during the first few months of Omicron were unvaccinated. Researchers found between December 19, 2021, and February 28, 2022, hospitalization rates of children ages 5–11 years who were unvaccinated were twice as high as those who were vaccinated.

Among hospitalized children, 33% had no underlying medical conditions and 19% were admitted to an intensive care unit. No vaccinated children who were hospitalized with COVID-19 during Omicron predominance required a high degree of support for breathing, such as nasal oxygen, bilevel positive airway pressure/continuous positive airway pressure, or mechanical ventilation.

The results of the study underscore the importance of getting children vaccinated and remaining up to date.