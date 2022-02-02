//“Hear Her” campaign aids in eliminating maternal mortality

Share with friends











The Hear Her campaign aims to reduce pregnancy-related deaths with a new webpage for healthcare professionals.



CDC released a new webpage and suite of materials for healthcare professionals as part of the Hear Her campaign, which aims to reduce pregnancy-related deaths. Over 700 women die every year due to pregnancy-related complications, and two in three of these deaths are preventable. Healthcare professionals play a critical role in eliminating preventable maternal mortality. The website contains specific information for obstetric providers, pediatric staff, and other healthcare professionals.

Obstetric professionals such as OBGYNs, obstetric nurses, midwives, and women’s health nurse practitioners have an opportunity to provide important education to pregnant and postpartum patients about recognizing urgent maternal warning signs. It’s important for obstetric providers to build trust with patients when prenatal care begins and encourage them to share any concerns they may have.

Pediatricians, pediatric nurses, and other pediatric staff can be an important connection to care for postpartum people. Women can suffer from pregnancy complications up to a year after birth. When doing infant check-ups, pediatric staff can ask moms how they are feeling and listen for urgent maternal warning signs that may be mentioned.

Emergency department staff, EMTs/paramedics, urgent care staff, primary care providers, mental health professionals, and many others have an important role to play in asking about recent pregnancy status and recognizing the signs and symptoms of pregnancy-related complications. It’s critical for healthcare professionals to always ask if patients are pregnant or were pregnant in the last year.

Campaign materials include posters, palm cards, shareable graphics, and sample social media content in English and Spanish. Clinical resources and tools from a variety of organizations are also featured. Information for healthcare professionals can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/hearher/healthcare-providers/index.html.

CDC also supports the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists efforts to address readiness in a variety of healthcare settings to identify and manage obstetric emergencies during pregnancy and the postpartum period. More: Commitment to Action: Eliminating Preventable Maternal Mortality

