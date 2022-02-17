//CDC reports on maternal vaccination effectiveness

Share with friends











The CDC’s MMWR has released reports on maternal vaccination effectiveness and hospitalizations of infants to adolescents against COVID-19.

Release:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) releases two reports with the first one on the findings of the effectiveness of maternal vaccination during pregnancy and the hospitalizations of infants younger than 6 months old against COVID-19. The second report is on the hospitalizations of children and adolescents against COVID-19.

The complete CDC MMWR for both reports have been provided for more information.