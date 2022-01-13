//Valdosta resident named to Dean’s List at UNG

Share with friends











A Valdosta resident has made the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of North Georgia for academic excellence.

Release:

Hailey Michelle Williams of Valdosta,GA, made the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of North Georgia (UNG) for achieving at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.

