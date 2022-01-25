//St. John School announces honor roll students

Share with friends











St. John Catholic School releases the names of honor roll students for grades 3rd-8th for the second quarter.

3rd Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Skylar Garduno, Franklin Guerrero, Isabelle Obester, Evan Schieser, Evie Storrings, Dustin Truong

4th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Emma C., Bailey Hamilton, Abram Hogan

4th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Marin Moore, Toa Wortman-Paredes

5th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Miriam Dennis, Cole Hamilton, Aryan Kumar, Halle Meisenzahl, Adrianna Mira, Parker Staton

5th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Christopher Bravo, Lily Davis, Jebran Gladwin, Charly Majeski, Erin McClellan

6th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Andrea Boatright, Will C.

6th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Sara Rae Nelson, Kelog Pufong, Daniela Sanchez, Christopher Wallace

7th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Alexandra Wallace

7th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Souad Dennis, Samuel Nelson, Caleb Smith

8th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Lucy Kumpel

8th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Randa Gladwin, Michael Saurina

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cheerleading, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.