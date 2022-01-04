//Sallas Mahone announces Spelling Bee winners

Share with friends











Picture: Sallas Mahone Elementary School 2021 annual Spelling Bee winners.

Release:

Sallas Mahone held their annual Spelling Bee on December 10 in their media center. Third through 5th grade students competed to see who would represent the school at the district’s annual Spelling Bee to be held in January at the VCS Performing Arts Center. Congratulations to the following Sallas Mahone Spelling Bee winners: Darian Davis, first place; Mason Davis, second place; and Kingston Godfrey, third place.