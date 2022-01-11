//PSST offers early bird memberships for 2022 season

Share with friends











The Peach State Summer Theatre are now offering early bird memberships for the 2022 Summer Theatre season.

Early bird memberships are now available for the 2022 Peach State Summer Theatre season. The cost is $80.76 for adults and $77.52 for students and senior citizens, including all taxes and fees.

The deadline to purchase an early bird season membership, which offers a savings over the regular season membership price and an even greater savings over the single ticket price, is Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The 2022 Peach State Summer Theatre season runs June 3 through July 23 on Valdosta State University’s Sawyer Theatre stage and features “Sister Act,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” and “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show.”





Early bird memberships include three individual admissions to be used as desired with advance reservations throughout the summer theatre season. These memberships may be purchased by visiting the online box office link at www.valdosta.edu/psst or by mailing a check to the attention of D. Guthrie, Valdosta State University, 1500 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, Ga., 31698.

Beginning Wednesday, May 18, all 2022 Peach State Summer Theatre season membership holders will have three days to reserve priority seating before the box office opens to the public and begins selling single tickets.

Peach State Summer Theatre, or PSST, is Valdosta’s premiere professional summer stock theatre. Each summer, dozens of singers, dancers, technicians, managers, and creators gather on the campus of Valdosta State University for approximately 10 weeks, and during that time, they rehearse, build, and present three musicals in rotating repertory.

Peach State Summer Theatre started in 1990 as the Jekyll Island Musical Theatre Festival. In 2005, the summer theatre program was relocated to the university and renamed PSST. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19. The 2021 season featured a 10-performance run of one musical and offered both a live studio audience experience and live streaming to audiences at home.

The Georgia Legislature designated Valdosta State’s summer stock theatre program the Official Musical Theatre of the State of Georgia.

VSU’s Hank Rion serves as the artistic director of Peach State Summer Theatre. H. Duke Guthrie is the managing director.

Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst for more information.