//“Opulent Oceans” exhibit opens at Tallahassee Museum

A new exhibit opening at the Tallahassee Museum features scientific illustrations portraying diversity of ocean life.

The Tallahassee Museum is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit, “Opulent Oceans.” This exhibit features scientific illustrations portraying the astonishing diversity of ocean life from colorful mollusks to deep sea fishes to a stout dolphin, the exhibition Opulent Oceans: Extraordinary Scientific Illustrations at the Tallahassee Museum explores the integral role illustration has played in undersea exploration and discovery. It features 46 exquisite, large-format reproductions from 33 rare and beautifully illustrated scientific works in the American Museum of Natural History Library’s Rare Book collection.

This exhibit winds through the Phipps Gallery, Fleischmann Natural Science Building and Discovery

Center taking the visitor on a path throughout different aspects of marine life. This exhibit augments items from the Tallahassee Museum’s own extensive collection and tells a story of the world of science and history in a meaningful way.

“Opulent Oceans: Extraordinary Scientific Illustrations explores the role illustration has played in undersea

exploration and discovery. Through vibrant reproductions of scientific works in the American Museum of

Natural History’s Library, this exhibition celebrates aquatic biodiversity and the life-supporting role the

ocean plays for our planet.” states Director of Collections and Exhibits, Dr. Colin Brady, “This exhibit acts

as a vessel meant to help navigate our understanding of how the ocean has captivated us for centuries.

In addition, it is a wonderfully curated view into the minds of pioneering researchers like Charles Darwin,

Carl Chun and David Starr Jordan. For the Tallahassee Museum, Opulent Oceans: Extraordinary Scientific Illustrations gives our audience an opportunity to connect with a prominent national institution, while also celebrating our own museum’s focus on natural history and environmental protection”

This unique exhibit will be on display through March 31, 2022 and is open to the public during the

Museum regular operating hours.