//GA Driver Services offers advice for lost licenses

Release:

If you survived the Thanksgiving Holiday, but your driver’s license did not remember this tip from the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS). Most customers are able to replace a lost license or Identification Card remotely by using Online Services at dds.georgia.gov or the free mobile app, DDS 2 GO, available for free download from the App Store or Google Play.

DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore says, “In most cases, there is no need to visit in person to replace or renew a driver’s license or ID Card. DDS continues to develop mobile options to provide all customers access to the most convenient licensing services.”

In fact, two major customer groups, commercial vehicle drivers and those age 64 and older now have the option of using online services to replace, renew or update their license or ID. These customers were restricted because of needing a vision test before each transaction. A rule change approved shortly after the Pandemic allows these customers to remotely submit their vision exam results that have been completed by a licensed optometrist, ophthalmologist, or eye doctor. Commercial Driver License (CDL) holders with Non-Excepted Interstate and Non-Excepted Intrastate self-certification (valid medical certificate required) are able to upload the required documents for licensing services without visiting a DDS customer service center in person.

Commissioner Moore added, “Customers may replace a lost license and legally drive on the receipt, which includes a photograph until the replacement license arrives by mail. Our services are available wherever you are and at any time of the day.”

For a complete list of online services including renewal, replacement, reinstatement, and more, please visit dds.georgia.gov or download the free mobile app DDS 2 GO.