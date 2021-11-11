//Valdosta Early College Academy students participate in Socratic Seminar

Share with friends











Release:

Seventh grade ELA students in Mrs. Sparks class demonstrated their knowledge of the assigned summer reading novel, Wonder, by R. J. Palacio using a Socratic Seminar.

Caption: Valdosta Early College Academy students participating in a Socratic Seminar.

These VECA students showed mastery of speaking and listening standards and cited text evidence while using the Socratic method to discuss the book. Together, the class explored important themes, such as being kinder than necessary and never judging a person by what’s on the outside. Great work, VECA scholars!