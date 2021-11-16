//TGV holds auditions for Southern Fried Funeral

Share with friends











Release:

The Theatre Guild Valdosta will hold auditions for Southern Fried Funeral on December 5-6, 2021 at 6pm. Characters for men and women are available. For more information contact the Theatre Guild Valdosta at (229) 24-STAGE or email: tgv@bellsouth.net.

Flyer Caption: The Theatre Guild Valdosta is holding auditions for Southern Fried Funeral.

About the Show: Dewey Frye is dead and the rest of his family is left to pick up the pieces – that is if they don’t kill each other first. Not only does matriarch Dorothy have to contend with sudden widowhood, but she’s also faced with church-committee harpy Ozella Meeks sticking her nose in the family business, Dewey’s snake-in-the-grass brother making a grab for her house, and two grown daughters reliving their childhood rivalry. Funerals bring out the worst, the best, and the funniest in people and the Fryes are no exception. A big-hearted comedy about family – Southern-style.

Character Descriptions:

Dorothy Frye (50s/60s F) – Dewey Frye’s widow & matriarch of the family

Sammy Jo Frye-Lefette (30s F) – The middle child & future President of the Junior League

Harlene Frye (30s/40s F) – The oldest child and prodigal daughter

Dewey Frye Jr (20s M) – The youngest child and not the brightest bulb

Dub Frye (50s/60s M) – Dorothy’s brother-in-law

Atticus “Attie” Van Leer (30s/40s M) – Family lawyer and on-again-off-again love interest of Harlene

Beecham Lefette (30s M) – Sammy Jo’s husband

Martha Ann Fox (50s/60s F) – Dorothy’s best friend, first name pronounced “Marthann”

Fairy June Cooper (50s/60s F) – Contemporary of Dorothy and Martha Ann; they’ve been best friends since high school

Benny Charles Greenwood (50s/60s M) – Best friend of Dewey Frye Sr.

Ozella Meeks (60s/70s F) – Chairwoman of the SonShine committee at the church, a position she does not take lightly