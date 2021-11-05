//Historic preservation seeks nominations for 2022 Preservation Awards

Share with friends











Release:

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is seeking nominations for its 2022 Preservation Awards, an annual list of preservation projects and individuals in the state who have made significant contributions to the field of historic preservation. The submission deadline is Friday, Nov. 19, 2021; winners will be announced in April 2022.

Awards are presented on the basis of the contributions of the person or project to the community and/or state and on compliance to the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.

Categories:

Excellence in Rehabilitation Awards recognize projects that make compatible use of a building through repair, alterations or additions while preserving features of the property that convey its historic value.

Excellence in Sustainable Rehabilitation Awards recognize rehabilitation projects that also incorporate appropriate conservation and sustainable treatments to lessen a building’s environmental impact while preserving significant features that convey its historic significance.

Excellence in Restoration Awards recognize exemplary restoration of historic structures. An accurate restoration project depicts the form, features and character of a historic building as it appeared at a particular period of time. Restoration requires sensitive upgrading of mechanical systems and other code-required work to make the site functional.

Excellence in Preservation Awards recognize the appropriate preservation of historic resources and creative interpretations of historic sites.

The Stewardship Award recognizes those who have ensured the preservation of historic properties through long-term care and maintenance, stabilization, protection or continuous family ownership.

Preservation Service Awards recognize persons, groups, businesses and/or government entities that demonstrate exemplary activities and promotion of awareness in the field of historic preservation.

How to Nominate:

Please visit www.GeorgiaTrust.org for a nomination form or call 404-885-7814. Nominations must be postmarked or e-mailed no later than Friday, Nov. 19. Nominators and winners will be notified several weeks before being recognized at an awards ceremony in April 2022.

About the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation

Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations. The Trust works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.

The Georgia Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s “Places in Peril.” The Trust honors preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and recognizes students and professionals with the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House).

To learn more about The Georgia Trust and the Preservation Awards, visit www.georgiatrust.org.