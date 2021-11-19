//Fire Commissioner King: Be cautious this Thanksgiving

Share with friends











Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is calling upon all Georgians to exercise caution in the kitchen on Thanksgiving, which is recognized as the peak day for home cooking fires.

“I am immensely thankful for our firefighters and first responders,” said Commissioner King. “However, we’d prefer if Georgians didn’t have to call on these emergency officials this Thanksgiving, so please follow these simple fire safety tips as you prepare your family feast.”

Never deep-fry a frozen turkey . Ice turns to steam when a frozen turkey is dropped into hot oil, and the rapidly expanding steam can cause the oil to boil over.

Don’t forget to set a timer while you cook.

Keep combustibles like towels and rags away from your cooking space.

If a pan catches fire, cover it with a lid and turn off the burner. Water makes a grease fire worse, so consider purchasing a fire extinguisher to keep in your kitchen year-round.

Turn pot handles inward to prevent an accident and ensure your children cannot grab them.

Wear tight-fitting sleeves when you cook so that loose clothing does not contact a burner and catch on fire. If clothing does catch fire, don’t forget the life-saving adage of “stop, drop, and roll.”

Ensure that you have a working smoke alarm and change the batteries if you have not done so in six months. More information on smoke alarms can be found here .