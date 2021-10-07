//Macon’s historic homes, sites tour open during Georgia Trust Fall Ramble

Share with friends











More than 50 historic homes and sites will open for tours during the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s Fall Ramble in Macon, Oct. 8-10. The event will offer visitors and residents alike a rare opportunity to explore private homes not usually open to the public and significant historic sites.

(Pictured: Highland Hills Baptist Church

On Friday, “ramblers” will tour excellent examples of early twentieth-century architecture such as Colonial Revival houses, Craftsman bungalows, and mid-century modern residences designed by notable architects such as W. Elliott Dunwody IV, Dennis & Dennis and Ellamae Ellis League, one of Georgia’s first female architects. Ticket holders will also enjoy tours of Greenleaf, an impressive Georgian style 13-acre estate designed by Dunwody in 1941 and the “Stream House,” a unique, mid-century modern house where Ted Turner once resided. Guests will also have an opportunity to tour houses in the North Highlands Historic District.

(Pictured: Stream House)

Saturday’s Ramble will begin with a brief orientation and history of the area followed by the presentation of the Georgia Trust’s 44th Annual Preservation Awards at Macon’s historic Grand Opera House. Following the awards ceremony, guests will explore historic Intown Macon, a neighborhood located within the Macon Historic District which also includes College Hill. This neighborhood contains multiple landmark sites, including the Turpin-Grace-Hart-Whitten-Gustafson House, a Classical Revival style home built in 1908. Later in the day, guests will explore the Vineville Historic District where they’ll tour exquisite private residences designed by prominent architects such as Neel Reid, W. Elliot Dunwody and Dennis & Dennis, including the 1925 Burden-Stewart House and the Dr. Thomas H. Hall House, a 1909 English Arts and Crafts cottage that retains many of its original features.

(Pictured: Gustafson House)

On Sunday, registrants will discover the charm of downtown Macon and get an insider’s look at lofts that are rarely open to the public. The tour will continue in the Tindall Heights Historic District and the revitalized Beall’s Hill neighborhood. During the tour, guests will enter the historic Folk Victorian Smith-Hughes House, the last rehabilitation project for Historic Macon Foundation’s 15-year revitalization work in Beall’s Hill.

(Pictured: Fire Hall No. 4)

The Ramble also includes special dining experiences held at historic sites throughout the weekend. After Friday’s Ramble, guests are invited to dinner and cocktails at the Blacksmith Shop, a restored carriage facility and blacksmith shop with original heart pine timbers, clerestory windows, handmade bricks and arched openings. Saturday morning, guests will be served breakfast at the historic Christ Church, which was founded in 1825 and is considered Macon’s first church congregation. The same night, “ramblers” will enjoy dinner and drinks on the grounds of Hay House, an impressive 1855 Renaissance Revival style home and a property of the Georgia Trust. Finally, a Sunday brunch will be held at Fall Line Brewing Co. where guests can observe the building’s historic framework, which once served as a horse and mule shop in 1918 and an automobile dealership and repair shop.

(Pictured: Blacksmith Shop)

Tickets are available for purchase through Oct. 7. Registrants are required to show proof of Covid vaccination or negative test results to attend. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaTrust.org.

About Rambles

Rambles feature tours and social events in historic properties not usually open to the public. Tours of historic homes and buildings are self-guided, and guests provide their own transportation. These trips attract hundreds of participants per Ramble and are offered two weekends each year in the fall and spring. Recent Rambles have included Rome, Thomasville and Savannah.

About the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation

Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.

As one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations, the Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s “Places in Peril.” The Trust recognizes preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and honors students and professionals with the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House). To learn more, visit www.georgiatrust.org.