//Georgia First Lady to hosts Pet Adoption Day at Governor’s Mansion

Release:

On Sunday, October 24, from 2:00 – 5:00 PM, First Lady Marty Kemp will host the third Pet Adoption Day at the Governor’s Mansion. The First Lady will again partner with several humane societies, animal shelters, and pet rescues across the state to help find permanent homes for animals in need.

Caption: First Lady Marty Kemp and guests at Pet Adoption Day and Georgia Grown Festival at the Governor’s Mansion on March 30, 2019

“We are thrilled to once again host Pet Adoption Day at the Georgia Governor’s Mansion,” said First Lady Marty Kemp. “As First Lady, I’ve worked to promote causes that my family and I care deeply about, and nothing makes us happier than connecting in-need animals with their forever homes. If you’re looking for a special addition to your family, please consider joining us on Sunday, October 24.”

The first two Pet Adoption Days connected 100 dogs, two cats, and one hamster with loving families. Applications are currently open for both guests and adoption groups to sign up to participate in this year’s event.